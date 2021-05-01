Today

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds during the afternoon. High 101F. SW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunny skies with gusty winds developing later in the day. High 91F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.