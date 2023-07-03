Sons of Lloyd Allen, Kyle Allen (front left) and Tim Allen (front right) initiate the first delivery of water into to the Lloyd Allen Water Conservation Operational Reservoir. Pictured are IID Board President Alex Cardenas (center left) and IID staff Ed Bramasco (center right).
FROM LEFT: Directors Karin Eugenio, Gina Dockstader, Javier Gonzalez and Board Vice President JB Hamby stop to read the instructions at the Willey Reservoir Monument with Interim General Manager Sergio Quiroz on Friday, June 30.
PHOTO COURTESY IID
The first water flows into the new Lloyd Allen Water Conservation Operational Reservoir on Friday, June 30, east of Calipatria.
PHOTO COURTESY IID
IID Board, staff and members of the Allen family pause for a photo at the newly constructed Lloyd Allen Reservoir on Friday, June 30, near Calipatria.
PHOTO COURTESY IID
PHOTO COURTESY IID
Directors and staff at the Willey Reservoir. They also visited IID's Northend facility, Vail Main Canal pump back and Russel and Young reservoirs on Friday, June 30.
CALIPATRIA – The Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors saluted the district’s completion of its newest water conservation and operational reservoir located just east of the city, which will conserve 400 acre-feet of water annually and provide water operational flexibility to growers in the Valley’s Northend.
According to an IID press release, the new operational reservoir, recently dedicated by the IID Board as the "Lloyd Allen Water Conservation Operational Reservoir," is the first mid-lateral canal reservoir constructed through IID’s System Conservation Program. It has a total storage capacity of 40 acre-feet and is located along the district’s E Lateral Canal — the longest in the district’s delivery system at 13 miles in length.
