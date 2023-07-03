CALIPATRIA – The Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors saluted the district’s completion of its newest water conservation and operational reservoir located just east of the city, which will conserve 400 acre-feet of water annually and provide water operational flexibility to growers in the Valley’s Northend.

According to an IID press release, the new operational reservoir, recently dedicated by the IID Board as the "Lloyd Allen Water Conservation Operational Reservoir," is the first mid-lateral canal reservoir constructed through IID’s System Conservation Program. It has a total storage capacity of 40 acre-feet and is located along the district’s E Lateral Canal — the longest in the district’s delivery system at 13 miles in length.

