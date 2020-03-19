EL CENTRO — With less than two weeks remaining until the March 3 primary election results are due to be certified, one race is way too close to call.

In the Division 2 Imperial Irrigation District Board of director’s race, local attorney Ryan Childers has moved ahead of incumbent Bruce Kuhn by 16 votes.

