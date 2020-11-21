IID donates supplies to Brown Bag Coalition and shelter for men

IID employees gather with representatives of the Brown Bag Coalition and Catholic Charities Our Lady of Guadalupe shelter in Calexico with some of the district’s donations. FRONT ROW, FROM LEFT: Luis Flores, George Lopez, Maribel Padilla of the Brown Bag Coalition, Angel Marin of Catholic Charities, Jose Luis Castro and Judith Avila. BACK ROW: Jennifer Goodsell, Mario Morales, Richard Arellano and Tony Alcantar. 

 COURTESY PHOTO

CALEXICO – The Imperial Irrigation District, Wednesday, donated a number of supplies to the Brown Bag Coalition, a non-profit organization that helps the homeless, and to its neighbor, Catholic Charities Our Lady of Guadalupe Shelter for men.

The district donated numerous items (bed sheets, comforters, towels, pillows, pillowcases, camp cots, first aid kits, miscellaneous toiletries, etc.) no longer needed from the IID’s employee sequestration period conducted earlier this year.

