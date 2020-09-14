EL CENTRO – Imperial Irrigation District will file its response today to local farmer Michael Abatti’s petition to the state Supreme Court to review an appellate court decision that overturned the majority of a 2017 ruling in his ongoing legal dispute with the district over water rights.

District spokesman Robert Schettler confirmed that once IID files its response, Abatti’s attorneys have 10 days to file a reply. Meanwhile, the court has until Oct. 23 to accept or reject Abatti’s petition, unless the judges grant themselves a deadline extension of Nov. 22.

