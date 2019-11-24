IID employee contributions support local food banks

IID employees gather outside the main headquarters in Imperial prior to the delivery to the Imperial Valley Food Bank. COURTESY PHOTO IID

IMPERIAL — Employees of the Imperial Irrigation District this week donated more than 2,500 pounds of food to local food banks in the Imperial and Coachella valleys in the district’s 2019 holiday food drive.

The employee-sponsored effort, which was conducted between the end of October and Nov. 20, helped boost the supply of food donated this month to both the Imperial Valley Food Bank in Imperial and the Find Food Bank in Indio.

