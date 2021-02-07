EL CENTRO — The Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors on Tuesday began work on crafting the 2021 strategic plan. The conversation focused primarily on support services, governmental affairs and communication, and community projects and services.

One topic IID Board President James Hanks brought up was finding a better way to deal with unfunded mandates. This occurs when federal government requires another entity to perform functions for which it has no funds.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.