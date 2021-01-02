EL CENTRO — After initial concerns were assuaged, Imperial Irrigation District on Tuesday agreed to extend its service agreement with Irby Construction Co.

This followed the board’s previous vote to overturn a 10-year project labor agreement. Had the PLA still been in place, terms and conditions of Irby contract with the district would have had to conform to the terms of the PLA. However, that ceased to be an issue when the board decided by a 3-2 vote that a procedural error by the previous board had rendered the agreement null and void.

