IID eyes $11.9 million in budget cuts
Buy Now

The Unit 2 fire protection that is located in this steam plant is one of the potential IID project deferrals due to the deficit incurred since the start of the pandemic. PHOTO MICHAEL MARESH

 EL CENTRO — The Imperial Irrigation District is looking into ways to shave $11.9 million from its 2020 budget to make up for the increased expenditures caused by COVID-19.

IID Chief Financial Officer Belen Valenzuela on Tuesday outlined the ways the district can offset the losses through project deferrals and salary reductions for positions that are currently vacant.

Staff Writer Michael Maresh can be reached at mmaresh@ivpressonline.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.