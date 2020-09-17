IMPERIAL — The Imperial Irrigation District on Monday filed its response to local farmer Mike Abatti’s petition to the California Supreme Court to reverse an appellate court decision issued in July.

Abatti’s attorney, Cheryl Orr, filed the petition Aug. 24. The document asks the court to review whether the judges with the Fourth District Court of Appeal were correct in overturning a 2017 Imperial County Superior Court ruling that linked water rights to land ownership. The appellate court acknowledged IID as the rights holder.

