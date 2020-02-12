EL CENTRO —Superior Court Judge L. Brooks Anderholt has ruled in favor of the Imperial Irrigation District in the contempt  of court case filed by local farmer and former IID Director Mike Abatti.

In his ruling, issued Friday, Anderholt wrote that IID is not guilty of contempt of court based upon Amendment 1 to the amended and restated water supply between the district and Heber Geothermal for providing an additional 500 acre-feet of water to the company.

Staff Writer Michael Maresh can be reached at mmaresh@ivpressonline.com.

