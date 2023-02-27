Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
IID and Housing Authority of the City of Calexico authorities joined in a symbolic groundbreaking with shovels during their "Trees for the Future" event held on Thursday, February 23, at the Heber Homes in Calexico.
CALEXICO — The Imperial Irrigation District donated more than a dozen trees to the Housing Authority of the City of Calexico, holding groundbreaking ceremony during their "Trees for the Future: Let's plant trees and grow a better world" event, held Thursday, February 23, here at Heber Homes.
"We hope to plant three in this section because we have seven different development," Teri Nava, executive director of the Housing Authority for the City of Calexico, said. "We expect to plant the other 11 trees throughout our developments in the Housing Authority of the City of Calexico."
