IID launches 2023 Residential Weatherization Program
Imperial Irrigation District is pleased to announce its Residential Weatherization Program for 2023.

Starting Tuesday, January 3, participating IID electric customers can receive $1,000 in recommended energy saving services and equipment that can help reduce heating and cooling costs while boosting their home’s comfort level.

