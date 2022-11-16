IID launches Streetlight LED Luminaire Upgrade Replacement Program

An IID lineman works on a streetlight. PHOTO COURTESY IID

 PHOTO COURTESY IID

IMPERIAL COUNTY – Imperial Irrigation District is pleased to announce its Streetlight LED Luminaire Upgrade Replacement Program in its ongoing effort to improve service and reliability on IID owned and maintained streetlights in our communities.

The district has initiated a three-year program to replace existing IID owned high-pressure sodium vapor streetlight luminaires with upgraded energy efficient LED ones.

