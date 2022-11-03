Imperial Irrigation District is pleased to announce its new “Tree for All” program that will provide residential electrical customers with a free shade tree.

Shade trees provide many benefits, including the potential to reduce residential energy costs by up to 20%, according to a press release. Shade trees help reduce the effects of climate change, improve air quality, provide habitat for wildlife, improve property values and increase neighborhood walkability.

