EL CENTRO – Imperial Irrigation District Division 4 Director Javier Gonzalez was removed from all committee duties, lost access to IID social media accounts and lost traveling privileges following a Facebook post in which Gonzalez posted images of an anonymous letter that included IID staff information.

According to IID’s General Council Geoffrey Holbrook, who presented the resolution in a Special IID Board Meeting on Tuesday, June 13, Gonzalez received an anonymous letter which he immediately published on Thursday, June 8, without contacting Holbrook, the general manager, or the ethics officer, as per district policy.

