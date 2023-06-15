Imperial Irrigation District Division 4 Director Javier Gonzalez questions IID General Council Geoffrey Holbrook about the next steps for investigating the accusations made in an anonymous letter during a special IID Board of Directors meeting on Tuesday, June 13, in El Centro.
Imperial Irrigation District staff member Tony Allegranza speaks out against IID Division 4 Director Javier Gonzalez's posting of an anonymous letter during a special IID Board of Directors meeting on Tuesday, June 13, in El Centro.
Imperial Irrigation District General Council Geoffrey Holbrook presents a resolution to relieve IID Division 4 Director Javier Gonzalez of his director privileges during a special IID Board of Directors meeting on Tuesday, June 13, in El Centro.
Imperial Irrigation District Division 4 Director Javier Gonzalez questions IID General Council Geoffrey Holbrook about the next steps for investigating the accusations made in an anonymous letter during a special IID Board of Directors meeting on Tuesday, June 13, in El Centro.
Imperial Irrigation District staff member Tony Allegranza speaks out against IID Division 4 Director Javier Gonzalez's posting of an anonymous letter during a special IID Board of Directors meeting on Tuesday, June 13, in El Centro.
Imperial Irrigation District General Council Geoffrey Holbrook presents a resolution to relieve IID Division 4 Director Javier Gonzalez of his director privileges during a special IID Board of Directors meeting on Tuesday, June 13, in El Centro.
EL CENTRO – Imperial Irrigation District Division 4 Director Javier Gonzalez was removed from all committee duties, lost access to IID social media accounts and lost traveling privileges following a Facebook post in which Gonzalez posted images of an anonymous letter that included IID staff information.
According to IID’s General Council Geoffrey Holbrook, who presented the resolution in a Special IID Board Meeting on Tuesday, June 13, Gonzalez received an anonymous letter which he immediately published on Thursday, June 8, without contacting Holbrook, the general manager, or the ethics officer, as per district policy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.