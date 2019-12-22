IMPERIAL — Managers from Imperial Irrigation District took issue with the suggestion that no one was advocating for the Salton Sea at a recent regional water conference.

IID General Manager Henry Martinez and Water Manager Tina Shields both attended the Colorado River Water User’s Association meeting that ended Dec. 13, and they emphasized that IID played a big role in highlighting the problems and urgency of the Salton Sea.

