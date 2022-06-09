COUNTY - With a total of 1,108 votes, IID Division 3 race gives the lead to Gina Dockstader with 38.51 percent, Don C. Campbell holds 22.89 percent, Ramon Castro follows with 22.59 percent, and Maria Nava-Froelich with 16.01 percent.
IID Division 1 race favors incumbent Alex Cardenas with 55.34 percent and 44. 96 percent for Andrew Arevalo of the 1,180 total votes.
