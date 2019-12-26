EL CENTRO — The Imperial Irrigation board Monday, ratified revising its 2019 water order to resolve a longstanding issue between the district and the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation over the 2010 pre-delivery of water to the Salton Sea.

IID’s revised 2019 water order was submitted last week and now includes an additional 46,546 acre-feet of conserved water. This water will remain in the river to build elevation at Lake Mead to benefit all Colorado River water users

Staff Writer Michael Maresh can be reached at mmaresh@ivpressonline.com.

