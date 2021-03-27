EL CENTRO — The Imperial Irrigation District has settled on a law firm to argue its side in a lawsuit over the current board of directors’ decision to void project labor agreements that the previous board approved Dec. 1.

On Thursday, IID Directors James Hanks, JB Hamby and Javier Gonzalez voted 3-0 to retain Currier and Hudson to defend the district in the PLA case. Governmental and Communications Officer Antonio Ortega declined to divulge the amount the law firm is being paid, saying the district has decided to keep that information confidential.

Staff Writer Michael Maresh can be reached at mmaresh@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3440.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.