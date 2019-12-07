EL CENTRO — Imperial Irrigation District 2 Director Bruce Kuhn did an about-face on Friday and filed to run for re-election to his seat, just weeks after he announced at an IID board meeting that he would not be seeking another term.

Kuhn, who had said he was tired and the time was right not to run, said he reconsidered his decision when about 200 people asked him to do so.

Staff Writer Michael Maresh can be reached at mmaresh@ivpressonline.com.

