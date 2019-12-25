EL CENTRO — A new law signed into law by the governor in October could end up costing the Imperial Irrigation District more than $350,000.

Nate Fairman, business manager for International Brotherhood Electrical Workers, Local 465, told the IID Board of Directors Monday that Senate Bill 247 would require better wages, among other things, for tree trimmers and linemen.

Staff Writer Michael Maresh can be reached at mmaresh@ivpressonline.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.