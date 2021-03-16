IID’s volume-based energy rate on the chopping block
Imperial Irrigation District is looking at ways to anticipate the strain high demand places on the power grid in order to avoid rolling blackouts again this summer. IVP FILE PHOTO

EL CENTRO — Imperial Irrigation District is trying to pre-empt a potential shortfall in power that could otherwise result in ratepayers dealing with rolling blackouts again this summer.

IID Division 2 Director JB Hamby said any rolling blackout would probably only be for a few hours, but when its 120 degrees outside that would be way too long.

