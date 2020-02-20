EL CENTRO — The Imperial Irrigation Board of Directors at Tuesday’s meeting were told the State of California has started to engage with the district on improvements for the Salton Sea.

IID Director Bruce Kuhn said he is glad they are now performing work at the sea. However, he said he is not pleased it took the state several years to start working on the 10-year plan for Salton Sea improvements.

