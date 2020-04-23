EL CENTRO — Beginning Saturday, the Imperial Irrigation District is sequestering 32 employees for three weeks to ensure services to the community will not be interrupted, while also providing protection to other employees.

All of the employees who volunteered for the sequestration will have to test negative for the coronavirus before being allowed into the program. All 32 employees work in the control room.

