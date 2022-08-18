Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
IMPERIAL — The Imperial Irrigation District shared its reaction after the urgent actions to improve and protect the long-term sustainability of the Colorado River System announced by the Department of the Interior.
"Imperial Irrigation District appreciates Reclamation’s work and that of our partners as we collectively attempt to reach an accord that addresses the severe drought on the Colorado River," mentioned James C. Hanks, president of the IID Board of Directors. "The actions announced by the Commissioner will impact both the Upper and Lower Basins. IID looks forward to learning more details about the support for investing in system conservation and voluntary agreements in the Lower Basin and the administrative actions needed to further define reservoir operations at Lake Mead, including shortage operations."
