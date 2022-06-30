Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
EL CENTRO-- In a raucous special meeting Tuesday, the Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors was unable to reach a decision on whether to formally support or oppose a controversial proposed state tax on lithium extraction.
In a report prepared for the meeting, IID staff recommended the board come out in opposition to the tax in an advisory vote. The report was presented at the meeting by General Manager Enrique B. Martinez and Antonio Ortega, district governmental affairs officer.
