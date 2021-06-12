IID still searching for new general counsel

IID General Counsel Frank Oswalt. PHOTO IMPERIAL IRRIGATION DISTRICT

IMPERIAL — The Imperial Irrigation is looking for a new counsel to replace the retiring Frank Oswalt, who initially told the board of directors he was retiring this month.

Governmental Affairs and Communication Officer Antonio Ortega said Oswalt has moved his retirement to August, and IID is currently in the recruitment process for a new general counsel.

Staff Writer Michael Maresh can be reached at mmaresh@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3440.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.