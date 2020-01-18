EL CENTRO — IID officials say the new 25-year power purchase agreement with an Australia-based company planning to build a geothermal plant near the southern edge of the Salton Sea could save $30 million over the course of the deal.

Australia-based Controlled Thermal Resources and the IID board of directors approved the power purchase agreement Jan. 7.

