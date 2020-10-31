IID v. MWD set for trial Nov. 23

The seven-state Drought Contingency Plan, approved in 2019, was designed, in part, to maintain adequate water levels at Lake Mead. ADOBE STOCK PHOTO

IMPERIAL — The Imperial Irrigation District earlier this week answered arguments by the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California and other parties of interest in its ongoing challenge of MWD’s commitment in March 2019 to increase its Drought Contingency Plan water contribution obligation to Lake Mead by 250,000 acre feet.

IID originally filed its petition in Superior Court of Los Angeles County on April 18, 2019. The petition calls on the court to suspend approvals and actions related to the Lower Basin Drought Contingency Plan until such time an appropriate analysis of Metropolitan Water District of Southern California’s (MWD) commitment to the plan has been completed in accordance with the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA).

