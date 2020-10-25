SANTA ANA – While El Centro farmer Michael Abatti awaits word whether the state Supreme Court will consent to review an appellate ruling that overturned most of a previous judgment against Imperial Irrigation District, IID wants to make sure a local judge doesn’t have a say in whether it gets its money back.

Attorneys for IID on Friday filed a writ of mandate with the Fourth District Court of Appeal in the Michael Abatti v. IID case, seeking to have further action by the trial court reassigned to another judge.

