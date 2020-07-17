IMPERIAL — Imperial Irrigation District finally got an answer on its nearly 3-year-old appeal of the county Superior Court ruling in the suit filed by local farmer and former Director Michael Abatti, and it was mostly good news.

Justices of the Fourth Court of Appeals Thursday morning issued a split ruling, but IID considered the overall decision a victory. IID concluded the ruling supports its stance on who owns the water rights and the equitable right of all water users.

Staff Writer Michael Maresh can be reached at mmaresh@ivpressonline.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.