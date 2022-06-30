Fire west of El Centro
A plume of smoke rises from a river bottom fire west of El Centro on Wednesday afternoon. The blaze started from an illegal burn, an Imperial County Fire official said.

PHOTO GARY REDFERN

 By GARY REDFERN, Staff Writer

EL CENTRO - A four-alarm fire Wednesday west of El Centro had scorched 110 acres by late afternoon, spread to haystacks and threatened nearby homes, Imperial County Fire Battalion Chief Hector Garcia said in voicemail.

The blaze in a rural area along the New River originated with an “illegal burn behind a property,” though Garcia said he was unable discuss further details because he was on scene involved in fighting the fire.

