Impeaching Trump ‘can be done and should be done,’ Vargas says

U.S. Rep. Juan Vargas speaks to reporters Saturday in front of the Hall of Justice in San Diego. COURTESY PHOTO

SAN DIEGO – Eleven days is still far too long to allow President Donald Trump to hold office, especially as long as he remains in control of the nation’s military and nuclear codes, U.S. Rep. Juan Vargas told reporters Saturday.

Speaking on the steps of San Diego’s Hall of Justice, the Democratic congressman for California’s 51st District, called for the immediate impeachment of Trump, declaring him “a clear and present danger to our country.”

