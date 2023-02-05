Imperial approves CPI adjustment of 4% for waste and recycling services
IVP FILE PHOTO / IMAGE COURTESY CITY OF IMPERIAL

IMPERIAL — City Council approved the Cost Price Index (CPI) adjustment of 4% for waste and recycling services collection provided by Republic Services, during their regular meeting on Wednesday, February 1.

According to the Imperial City Council agenda item, the agreement calls for an annual rate adjustment of no more than 5% per calendar year.

