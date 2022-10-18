Imperial approves purchase and sale of right-of-way

City of Imperial council members meet at the City Hall, Oct. 5, in Imperial.

 Photo Courtesy City of Imperial Live Stream

IMPERIAL — City of Imperial council members voted to approve a resolution authorizing the purchase and sell agreement for a portion of the right-of-way on the east side of Imperial Avenue, north of the Post Office and south of Belford Road, to 5th Street Development, LLC.

Members unanimously voted on Oct. 5 to sell the 20,000 square feet area to the developer. The sale will produce $50,000 in income for the City of Imperial.

