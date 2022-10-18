Imperial approves purchase and sale of right-of-way

Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
IMPERIAL — City of Imperial council members voted to approve a resolution authorizing the purchase and sell agreement for a portion of the right-of-way on the east side of Imperial Avenue, north of the Post Office and south of Belford Road, to 5th Street Development, LLC.
Members unanimously voted on Oct. 5 to sell the 20,000 square feet area to the developer. The sale will produce $50,000 in income for the City of Imperial.
