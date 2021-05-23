DJI_0546.jpg
An empty basin along the west shoulder of State Route 86 on Saturday in Imperial. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

IMPERIAL — An improvement project that will cover the dull, dirt-filled basins along State Route 86 within the city, as well as make the route safer for pedestrians, is moving forward.

The Imperial City Council on Wednesday unanimously approved a design and engineering contract for the SR-86 improvement project to San Diego-based civil engineering company Chen Ryan Associates.

DJI_0548.jpg
Vehicles drive past the dirt-filled basin located in the center median of State Route 86 on Saturday in Imperial. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
DSC_4060.jpg
“I’m a little bit excited about this one,” Assistant City Manager Alexis L. Brown said while presenting the State Route 86 improvement project during the Imperial City Council meeting on Wednesday in Imperial. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

Staff Writer Vincent Osuna can be reached at vosuna@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3442.

