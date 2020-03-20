IMPERIAL COUNTY – The Imperial, Calexico and Brawley city councils have all recently approved resolutions declaring a state of emergency in their respective jurisdictions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cities’ respective declarations are intended to help ensure they have access to county, state, and federal resources to respond appropriately to the crisis, as well as recoup any COVID-19-related expenses they incur that exceed their normal provision of services.

Staff Writer Julio Morales can be reached at jmorales@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3415.

