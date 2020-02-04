HEBER — A potential stumbling block to the public sale of the Imperial Center development here has emerged.

Developer Beyond Foods Inc. had agreed to pay $16 million for the 13 parcel of the mostly closed development. The sale was expected to be finalized Feb. 21. However, one of the creditors of the property is challenging the sale in court.

Staff Writer Michael Maresh can be reached at mmaresh@ivpressonline.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.