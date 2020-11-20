Imperial City Council action brings apartment project closer to fruition
The far west end of West Thirteenth Street, at which a Right-of-Way connects to a dirt lot, on Thursday in Imperial. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

IMPERIAL — The city here recently declared intent to vacate a portion of West 13th and West 14th streets in order to accommodate a new housing project.

The Imperial City Council on Wednesday unanimously approved a resolution of intent to proceed.

Staff Writer Vincent Osuna

