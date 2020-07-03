Imperial council OK’s recreational cannabis
Buy Now

The Imperial City Council passed an ordinance that will allow the sale of cannabis for recreational use. The dispensary March and Ash is shown in this file photo. IVP FILE PHOTO

 PHOTO RICHARD PERKINS

IMPERIAL – Recreational cannabis use was approved by the City Council during its regular meeting Wednesday after it voted 3-1 in support of the required zoning text and ordinance amendments.

The council’s vote, with Councilman Robert Amparano dissenting and Councilman James Tucker absent, followed a public hearing that had relatively little discussion and few public comments.

Staff Writer Julio Morales can be reached at jmorales@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3415.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.