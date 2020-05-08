IMPERIAL – The Imperial City Council on Thursday took no action during a special meeting in regards to potentially reopening businesses shuttered as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The council met for more than an hour in closed session to discuss the county’s road map to recovery and emerged to say that the city would await further guidance from county and state officials before making any decision.

Staff Writer Julio Morales can be reached at jmorales@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3415.

