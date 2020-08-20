Imperial council tables resolution aiming to reopen businesses

The Imperial City Council on Wednesday voted to table a resolution that, if approved, would’ve allow shuttered businesses to resume operations amid the COVID-19 pandemic. SCREENSHOT OF LIVE STREAMED CITY COUNCIL MEETING 

IMPERIAL – The Imperial City Council on Wednesday tabled a resolution until Friday that, if approved, would’ve allowed many of the city’s shuttered businesses to resume operations amid the COVID-19 pandemic in spite of county and state health orders that currently prohibit such business activities.

The unanimous decision to table the resolution came somewhat reluctantly, and was solely to await the outcome of today’s discussion between county and state officials that will help determine if the county will be allowed to progress to the next stage of its recovery plan.

