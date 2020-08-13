Imperial council to consider reopening businesses
The Imperial City Council directed city staff on Aug. 5 to look into the potential financial ramifications the city may incur for allowing shuttered businesses to reopen in spite of the state and county’s health orders prohibiting such operations during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. IVP FILE PHOTO

IMPERIAL – The Imperial City Council directed city staff on Aug. 5 to look into the potential financial ramifications the city may incur for allowing shuttered businesses to reopen in spite of the state and county’s health orders prohibiting such operations during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The council’s direction followed a presentation by Terry “Deuce” Robertson, co-owner of 4:13 Fitness Center, who questioned the arbitrary manner in which he perceived the state to be preventing certain businesses and entities from resuming normal operations.

