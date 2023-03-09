Imperial County Area Agency on Aging is now accepting applications
IMPERIAL COUNTY — The Imperial County Area Agency on Aging (ICAAA) announced that it is accepting applications for the Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program (HICAP) member position on their Advisory Council.

According to a County of Imperial and Imperial County Public Administrator press release, currently the ICAAA has one (1) vacant HICAP position. An individual that is either a HICAP program volunteer or client, once selected by the Advisory Council, can fill the position.

