Participants of the Imperial County Association of Realtors eighth annual Bowling Tournament enjoy competing to raise funds for Best S.T.E.P. Forward at StrikeZone on Saturday July 23. PHOTO BY CELESTE ALVAREZ
Members of Best S.T.E.P. Forward smile together during the Imperial County Association of Realtors eighth annual Bowling Tournament as they enjoy competing to raise funds for Best S.T.E.P. Forward at StrikeZone on Saturday, July 23. PHOTO BY CELESTE ALVAREZ
Participants of the Imperial County Association of Realtors eighth annual Bowling Tournament enjoy competing to raise funds for Best S.T.E.P. Forward at StrikeZone on Saturday July 23. PHOTO BY CELESTE ALVAREZ
Members of Best S.T.E.P. Forward smile together during the Imperial County Association of Realtors eighth annual Bowling Tournament as they enjoy competing to raise funds for Best S.T.E.P. Forward at StrikeZone on Saturday, July 23. PHOTO BY CELESTE ALVAREZ
EL CENTRO — Community members came together to bowl for a cause during the Imperial County Association of Realtors eighth annual Bowling Tournament, Saturday July 23.
“This is the first time we have done a fundraiser for Best S.T.E.P. Forward,” said Ruben Gonzales, CEO of the Imperial County Association of Realtors during the event Saturday morning. “We are really excited and I think we are going to bring in a lot of money for them.”
