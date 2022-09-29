Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
COUNTY — On Tuesday, at their regular board meeting, the Imperial County Board of Supervisors voted to adopt the $598.1 million budget for FY 2022-2023. According to a release, the adopted budget reflects the needs of the community and makes investments into critical areas such as public protection, public assistance, health and sanitation, and County employees to ensure the necessary resources are in place to serve the people of Imperial County.
The County’s budget is made up of state and federal funding and other revenues that are designated for specific programs that provide a range of services for residents through the County’s 26 departments.
