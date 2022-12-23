Imperial County Courthouse_file

The near-century-old Imperial County Courthouse on Main Street in El Centro remains the location for most legal hearings and court administration. IVP FILE PHOTO

 IVP FILE PHOTO

EL CENTRO – Starting January 3, 2023, the Imperial County Superior Court will provide remote appearance services for civil cases.

The decision allows for the expansion of remote hearing services offered for cases of traffic violations and criminals.

