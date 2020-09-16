Today

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low 73F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Tomorrow

Mostly sunny skies. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. High 111F. Winds light and variable.