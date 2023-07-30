IMPERIAL COUNTY – The Imperial County District Attorney’s Office has charged Philip Warren Carter of Salton City with multiple counts of violent sexual assaults.
According to a press release from the District Attorney's Office, "Investigators from the Imperial County Sherriff’s Office and the Imperial County District Attorney’s Office are seeking any additional information about Mr. Carter in furtherance of the ongoing investigation. Law enforcement authorities are asking anyone who has information about Mr. Carter to come forward, either directly or anonymously."
